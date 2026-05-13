CBI Extradites Fugitive Prabhdeep Singh From Azerbaijan To India In Major NDPS Narcotics Trafficking Case | file pic

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Delhi Police, has successfully secured the extradition of wanted fugitive Prabhdeep Singh from Azerbaijan to India, an official statement said on Wednesday.

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Prabhdeep Singh, who was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice, was wanted in connection with a case registered at the Special Cell Police Station in New Delhi under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to officials, the case pertains to a major narcotics trafficking racket in which a substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered. Several co-accused persons had earlier been arrested during the investigation, while Prabhdeep Singh was identified as the key conspirator and main organiser of the syndicate.

Acting on a request from Delhi Police, the CBI, functioning as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, had got a Red Notice issued against the accused through INTERPOL channels.

Following sustained international coordination and intelligence-sharing, the fugitive was geo-located and apprehended by authorities in Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, Indian authorities initiated formal extradition proceedings through diplomatic and legal channels. After completion of due legal formalities in Azerbaijan, the extradition request was accepted, paving the way for his return to India.

A three-member escort team from the Delhi Police travelled to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to take custody of the accused. The team, along with Prabhdeep Singh, arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The CBI stated that it continues to coordinate closely with domestic and international law enforcement agencies through INTERPOL channels and the BHARATPOL platform to trace and bring back fugitives wanted by Indian agencies.

Officials added that due to the coordinated efforts of the MEA, MHA, CBI, and other law enforcement agencies, more than 160 wanted criminals and fugitives have been successfully brought back to India in recent years.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)