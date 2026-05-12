Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Heroin Worth ₹6.5 Crore; 3 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Santacruz And Versova

Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes heroin worth ₹6.5 crore during raids in Santacruz and Versova | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 11: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested three persons and seized heroin (brown sugar) worth ₹6.5 crore that was allegedly brought to Mumbai from North India. The narcotics were reportedly sourced from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and were meant for sale in the Santacruz and Versova areas of Mumbai.

Police said the accused had rented accommodation in Versova where they used to store the drugs, prepare small packets and sell them in the city.

Accused allegedly paid for each drug consignment

Police investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly paid ₹25,000 each for every consignment of drugs delivered in Mumbai. According to officials, the accused used to transport heroin consignments from Uttarakhand to Mumbai and distribute the narcotics in different parts of the western suburbs.

Police conduct two separate operations

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhawale, a team led by Senior Inspector Shashikant Jagdale of the Kandivali Unit carried out two separate operations and seized the narcotics meant for sale.

In the first operation, the police team noticed a suspicious person in the Santacruz area. During a search, officers recovered 508 grams of heroin from his possession. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth ₹2.54 crore in the international market.

Heroin recovered from rented room in Versova

In the second operation conducted on Sunday in the Versova area, police detained two youths identified as Armaan Malik and Danish Ali, who had allegedly arrived to sell heroin during the late-night hours.

Officers found paper packets containing one gram of heroin each in their possession. During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that the remaining stock was kept in a rented room in Versova.

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Acting on the information, the police raided the rented premises and recovered around 750 grams of heroin valued at ₹3.82 crore. Police officials said the action indicates a rising demand for heroin in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

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