Mumbai ANC Arrests Two Alleged Drug Suppliers In Versova, Seizes Heroin Worth ₹3.82 Crore | IANS

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police’s Kandivali unit arrested two alleged drug suppliers from the Versova area of Andheri and seized 765 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 3.82 crore in the international market.

According to a tweet by IANS, the accused have been identified as Armaan Ayub Malik and Danish Bhoora Ali, both residents of Uttarakhand. According to the police, the duo had allegedly travelled to Mumbai on multiple occasions to supply narcotic substances in different parts of the city.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) Kandivali unit arrested two alleged drug suppliers in Andheri’s Versova area and seized 765 grams of heroin worth around Rs 3.82 crore. The accused, Armaan Ayub Malik and Danish Bhoora Ali from Uttarakhand, allegedly travelled to Mumbai multiple… pic.twitter.com/5AmrSHwWba — IANS (@ians_india) May 11, 2026

Acting on specific information, the ANC team laid a trap in Versova and apprehended the two suspects. During the operation, officials recovered 765 grams of heroin from their possession. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 3.82 crore.

A case has been registered against both the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is currently underway, Mumbai Police said.

Illegal Weed Farm Busted In Bhandup’s Jamil Nagar

In a major crackdown in Mumbai’s Bhandup area, an illegal weed farm was discovered near Water Tank Road in Jamil Nagar. Acting on information about the cultivation, local authorities and residents carried out an operation at the site to destroy the weed plantation.

According to a post by 'mumbai.insights', the operation was conducted in the presence of the corporator of Ward 116, who was seen actively participating in the drive along with others at the spot. Visuals from the site show people entering the field and plucking out the weed plants to ensure that the illegal cultivation was completely destroyed.

The post also mentions that the action was undertaken as part of an effort to make the locality drug-free and prevent illegal narcotic-related activities in the area. The drive reportedly received appreciation and support from local residents, who welcomed the initiative and praised the authorities for taking strict action against the illegal cultivation.

Further details regarding the scale of the plantation and whether any arrests have been made are yet to be officially confirmed.

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