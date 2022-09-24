e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI cracks down against child porn material, raids 56 locations under Operation 'Megha Chakra'

CBI cracks down against child porn material, raids 56 locations under Operation 'Megha Chakra'

The agency, being the first agency to set up a cyber crime unit, has hit CSAM peddlers across India, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
CBI cracks down against child sex abuse material, raids 56 locations across country | File Photo

The CBI on Saturday carried out raids at 56 locations in 19 states and a Union Territory in connection with two cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online as part of Operation 'Megha Chakra', officials said.

The searches were conducted after receiving inputs from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained during last year's Operation Carbon, conducted against peddlers of CSAM on the Internet using cloud storage, they said.

The operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code 'Megha Chakra'.

The agency, being the first agency to set up a cyber crime unit, has hit CSAM peddlers across India, an official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MEA issues advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youth in country

MEA issues advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youth in country

Tamil Nadu: Petrol bomb hurled at RSS functionary's house after NIA raids

Tamil Nadu: Petrol bomb hurled at RSS functionary's house after NIA raids

Sadhguru addresses special satsang in Kashi

Sadhguru addresses special satsang in Kashi

CBI cracks down against child porn material, raids 56 locations under Operation 'Megha Chakra'

CBI cracks down against child porn material, raids 56 locations under Operation 'Megha Chakra'

Haryana farmers lift highway blockade after 21 hours

Haryana farmers lift highway blockade after 21 hours