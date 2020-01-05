CBI court summons YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, rejects appeal to be exempted from personal appearance

Telangana: A CBI special court on Saturday ordered Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before the court personally on January 10 for hearing of a disproportionate assets case against him.

The court has also summoned YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy to appear before the court as he is the second accused in the case.

This decision came after Jagan Mohan Reddy's counsel sought exemption from personal appearance in the court over which the judge expressed dissatisfaction.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been facing a disproportionate assets case. The Chief Minister has not been attending weekly trail in the court since March 2019 and has since been seeking exemption from appearing in the court for specific reasons.

After becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he had requested for exemption from personal appearance in the court as he would be busy in discharging his duties as Chief Minister of the state. However, the court has denied granting the exemption. Yet, he has been seeking exemption every week citing specific reasons.