CBI Coordinates With INTERPOL To Bring Back Fugitive Accused In Karnataka Rape & Other Cases From UAE

The Red Notice subject who was returned: Midhun V V Chandran. |

The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with INTERPOL NCB – Abu Dhabi; Karnataka Police; Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi; Ministry of External Affairs, and the Red Notice subject was returned from the UAE to India with a team from Karnataka Police. He was earlier geolocated in the UAE through follow-up by the CBI.

He was wanted by Karnataka Police in Case Crime No. 39/2020 of Mahadevapura Police Station, Bengaluru city (Karnataka), for the offenses of rape, criminal intimidation, and other crimes.

CBI issues Red Notice against accused on Karnataka Police's request

A Red Notice was issued by the CBI against him from the INTERPOL General Secretariat on 20.01.2023 on a request from Karnataka Police. The Red Notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for the location and arrest of the accused.

Due to close coordination and follow-up with foreign law enforcement agencies via INTERPOL channels, as many as 26 criminals wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies have been returned from abroad in 2023.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels.