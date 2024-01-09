CBI Conducts Searches At 12 Locations In Railway Exam Paper Leak Case

Representative Photo/ PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at around 12 places, including Surat, Amreli, Navsari, Mumbai and Buxar, etc. in a case related to leakage of question & answer papers of General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) conducted by Railway Recruitment Centre, Western Railway, Mumbai which led to recovery of digital evidences and incriminating documents.

A case was registered after a complaint from Western Railway against certain officials of Railways and others including unknown officials of a Mumbai-based private company on the allegations of leaking question & answer papers.

It was alleged that a computer-based test for the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Non Graduate) Jr. Clerk Cum Typist & Trains Clerk against GDCE Quota, was held on 03.01.2021 in which a total of 8603 candidates appeared in the 28 examination centers across six cities such as Ahmedabad, Indore, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Mumbai. Some candidates were allegedly provided the paper through WhatsApp and a few candidates were physically shown the question papers in a mass gathering. It was also alleged that the said firm was appointed as the Examination Conducting Agency.

It was further alleged that the candidates appearing in GDC Examination were supplied question papers along with answers prior to the commencement of examination after paying some money. Moreover, after a few days of examination they were also allegedly supplied examination results through an unverified WhatsApp link.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.