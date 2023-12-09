Caught On Camera: Video Of TV Actor Bhupinder Singh, Allegedly Opening Fire In His Farm, Surfaces On Social Media

ACTOR BHUPINDYA SINGH | @Benarasiyaa

A day after TV actor Bhupinder Singh and others reportedly fired over 10 rounds from licenced as well as illegal weapons at four members of a family, a chilling CCTV footage has emerged where he is seen actually committing the crime. A purported video of Bhupendra Singh, a former actor, filming & shooting indiscriminately at his neighbours in UP's Bijnor following an altercation has surfaced on social media. A person was killed and at least 3 others were injured in the shooting.

TV Actor arrested

Actor Bhupinder Singh was arrested after he and his aides killed a man and injured three others in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place due to a dispute over the felling of trees.

As per the report, Bhupinder and others fired over 10 rounds from licenced as well as illegal weapons at four members of a family. While a person named Govind (23) was killed, three members of his family--Gurdeep Singh (father), Meera Bai (mother) and Amreek Singh (brother) were seriously injured. They are in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a hospital.

What was the dispute?

Gurdeep Singh had a dispute with his neighbour Bhupinder about the cutting of Eucalyptus trees on his farm. He had complained at the Badhapur police station on November 19. The police didn't take his complaint seriously. Recently, there was another fight between the Singh family and Bhupendra regarding the cutting of trees. Following this, Bhupinder and his aides fired around 10 rounds with his licenced revolver and illegal gun.