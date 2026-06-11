Caught On Camera! Kerala Bus Driver's Quick Thinking Saves Toddler Who Crawled Onto Highway Road In Malappuram | X

Kerala: A dramatic scene unfolded in Kerala's Malappuram district when a toddler was seen crawling onto a main road moments before a bus approached. The bus driver's swift action saved the child's life. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media.

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The video was shared by a user named Kabeer on X (formerly Twitter), showing a bus moving along the road when the child suddenly crawls onto the main road. The incident took place on June 10 in the early morning, at around 8.30 am.

Driver's Quick Response Saves Life

The video showed that as the bus driver noticed the toddler, he reacted quickly and immediately applied the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

After the bus halted, the conductor rushed towards the child and picked the toddler up from the road. His swift action ensured the child remained safe from any vehicles that could have approached from the opposite direction.

Child Returned To Parents

According to the post, the child was safely handed over to the parents. The parents reportedly realised what had happened only after the toddler was returned to them. Currently, it is not known as how did the toddler landed on the highway, nor is there any statement from the parents on the incident.

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when a BEST bus allegedly went out of control and crashed into multiple vehicles near Mumbai's Dadar, killing a 30-year-old delivery executive and injuring others. According to the information received, the bus allegedly went out of control near Plaza Cinema and collided with an Activa two-wheeler, 1 Electric bike, 1 taxi, a Baleno and & 1 Electric car before crashing.

Preliminary findings into the incident have indicated human error, with investigators examining whether the driver may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake after restarting the vehicle.