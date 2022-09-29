Caught on camera: Blast at parked bus stand in J-K's Udhampur city; no casualty reported

Udhampur/Jammu: A blast occurred in a vehicle parked at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning but no casualty was reported, sources said.

This was the second blast reported in Udhampur city within a span of a few hours. On Wednesday night, a blast occurred in a bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, injuring two people.

#WATCH | J&K: A blast occurred in an empty passenger bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur at around 10:30 pm. Two persons were injured and have been shifted to the District hospital. Police & other agencies reached the spot.



The second one occurred around 5.40 am on Thursday. Although no one was injured in the second blast, the vehicle was badly damaged, the sources said.