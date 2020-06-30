Caught on camera: Andhra govt official thrashes disabled woman

Recently, a video has emerged where a man, identified by netizens as a state government official, can be seen repeatedly assaulting a contract worker. The incident was caught on CCTV and apparently took place in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.
Reacting to the same on Tuesday, June 30, Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women in India said that she was going to take up the issue "right away".
"He needs to be booked for his act," Sharma tweeted in response.
In the rather horrifying video that was shared on Twitter by an ABP News journalist, the man can be seen entering the office, before making his way to the woman's desk. He appears to grab her by the hair, repeatedly hitting her, even as others attempt to pull him away.
Later in the video he seems to be hitting her with an item. As per ABP correspondent Pinky Rajpurohit who shared the video Sharma cited, it was an iron rod.
Eventually, the attack is halted, and the man leaves.
As per the ABP correspondent, the man in question had been an Andhra Pradesh tourism dept deputy manager. The woman had been a differently abled individual, and a complaint had also been filed.
Since then, the man has been arrested, and a case has been filed against him. Reportedly, he had been sent for judicial remand.
Taking to Twitter to appreciate the work of the police the DG of Andhra Pradesh has urged the SP to ensure that the Disha police station takes up the investigation and lay charge sheet in one week.
This is however not the first case of its kind to surface in recent days. Earlier this month, a female banker in Surat had been assaulted by a police constable.
In that incident, the woman had suffered a fracture.
