Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mandal once again summoned by CBI | Photo: IANS

Kolkata: After interrogating his close aides in connection with the cattle smuggling scam, TMC Birbhum district Anubrata Mandal was once again summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at Nizam Palace.

According to CBI sources, Mandal has been sent summons on Friday and has been asked to be present at Nizam Palace as the statement which he gave earlier didn’t match with the evidence obtained by the agency.

It may be noted that Mandal was summoned by CBI over his alleged involvement in the cattle scam eight times but he appeared before the central agency only once on May 19.

Mandal’s security personnel Saigal Hussain has also been arrested by CBI over allegedly being involved in the cattle scam. During the probe, the central agency has found huge property in the name of Hussain.

Last Wednesday, CBI had raided 13 places in Kolkata and Birbhum including houses of close aides of Mandal and has found Rs 17 lakh, electronic devices including 10 mobile phones, pen drives, hard discs. They also found several incriminating documents and a locker key has been recovered after which they had once again summoned Mandal.

The names of close aides of Mandal where CBI raided were houses of Md. Nazzibuddin alias Tulu Mondal, Abdul Karim Khan and Jiyaula Haque Sekh alias Mukto.

However, during interrogation, Mandal had chest pain and in the middle of the quizzing had to be admitted in SSKM hospital.

TMC, however, stated that it is a ‘conspiracy’ of BJP.