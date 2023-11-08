'Cash For Query' Row: Parliamentary Ethics Committee Recommends Expulsion Of Mahua Moitra From Lok Sabha

ANI

The parliamentary Ethics Committee examining the cash-for-query allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra has recommended that she should no longer serve as an MP, and her membership should be revoked, NDTV reported. The committee, in its report, described Mahua Moitra's actions as "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal," emphasising the need for stringent penalties. Within the 500-page report, the committee has also proposed that a "legal, intensive, institutional and time-bound investigation" should take place concerning the entire issue.

Mahu's acts warrant serious punishment: Committee

The Committee's findings suggest that Mahua Moitra shared her user ID with unauthorised individuals, received cash and benefits from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, and engaged in a "serious misdemeanour" that warrants "serious punishment."

"The money trail of cash transaction between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of a 'quid pro quo' should be investigated by the government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner," the report said.

The report is scheduled to be presented to the Lok Sabha Speaker during the upcoming winter session of parliament, and any actions will be taken following a discussion. Moitra is expected to make an appearance before the committee at 4 pm tomorrow.

Moitra had alleged proverbial vastraharan after meeting with ethics committee

During the last meeting held last week, the Member of Parliament had abruptly left, objecting to the questions posed by the committee. In a letter addressed to the Speaker, she accused the committee of subjecting her to a "proverbial vastraharan (stripping)."

The head of the Ethics panel, BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, has placed a particular focus on Moitra's personal association with Darshan Hiranandani. There were also inquiries into Jai Anant Dehadrai, whose complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation is at the center of the entire case.

The Committee has alleged a lack of cooperation on the part of Ms. Moitra. "Mahua Moitra did not cooperate with the committee and the investigation. The Opposition members also made allegations in anger and suddenly walked out of the meeting to avoid answering more questions," Sonkar had said.

