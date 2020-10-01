Can’t compare Hathras and Baran rape case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

According to a report by India Today, both victims, who are sisters, were allegedly abducted from Baran and gang-raped for three days in Kota and Jaipur. Two minor girls, aged 13 and 15, were lured by two accused who are also minors to leave the district with them.

The victim’s father has alleged that they were then taken to Kota and Jaipur where they were raped by the two minor boys and three others. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan police has denied allegations of gang-rape.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for immediate action in the case.

"I request the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister of Rajasthan, that we have to create an environment where women are respected in Rajasthan. Please ask the police to take immediate action," the former Union minister said.

Alleging that the police was trying to suppress the incident, the BJP MP had earlier said, "Two minor girls, aged 13 and 15, were allegedly gang-raped in Jaipur and Kota. The juvenile accused were kept in lock-up for two-four days by the police and later released. The police is trying to suppress this case."