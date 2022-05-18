Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Thakur announces incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production & shooting of foreign films in India

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, walked the red carpet with celebrities from the world of Indian cinema. They included acclaimed actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan, music maestro A.R. Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and noted lyricist and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi.

Thakur also inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Cannes in the presence of several top Indian celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shekhar Kapur, AR Rahman among others. He also unveiled the poster of the 53rd IFFI at the inauguration of India Pavilion at Cannes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister announced an incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production and shooting of foreign films in India.

"I'm delighted to announce today in Cannes an incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production & shooting of foreign films in India with a cash incentive of up to 30% with a cap of USD 260,000," Thakur said.

"In the case of foreign films that will be shot in India, an additional bonus with a cap of USD 65,000 for employing 15% or more manpower in India," he added.

Extending an open invitation to all to be a part of IFFI Goa 2022, the Union Minister said, "We'll do whatever we can to make India the content hub of the world & to make India destination of the world for filmmaking, film production&post-production."

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:45 PM IST