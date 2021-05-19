Can you donate blood after taking COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what govt has to say

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on Wednesday shared fresh recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to a government release, these recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has accepted the recommendations and has communicated the same to the States and UTs.

As per the new recommendations, an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of COVID-19 vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from COVID-19 disease.

COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women. And regarding vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the release said.

Moreover, as per the new recommendations, COVID-19 vaccination will be deferred by 3 months after recovery from illness. Also, for the individuals who have received the first dose and got COVID-19 infection before completion of the second, the second dose should be deferred by 3 months after clinical recovery from COVID-19 illness.