Can you die of coronavirus? This simulation checks possibility of deadly pandemic's fatality rate

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed 7,471 people so far and over 186,705 people have been tested positive for the virus worldwide.

Amidst the global pandemic, people are scared and are seen hoarding toilet papers, hand sanitizers and other food commodities including bread and canned items.

Meanwhile, if you want to find out the probability of your death due to coronavirus, you must checkout www.solenya.org/coronavirus

This stimulation has a total of nine parameters- age, preconditions, social contact, hygiene, gender, health services, climate, population infection rate and infection fatality rate.

The age is put into brackets of 0-9,10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80+. The paraments takes into consideration that coronavirus becomes substantially more dangerous with age, while children seem to have an extremely low fatality rate. The second parameter - preconditions - takes into consideration preconditions such as heart disease, lung disease, compromised immune system, and diabetes.