Can you die of coronavirus? This simulation checks possibility of deadly pandemic's fatality rate

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed 7,471 people so far and over 186,705 people have been tested positive for the virus worldwide.
Amidst the global pandemic, people are scared and are seen hoarding toilet papers, hand sanitizers and other food commodities including bread and canned items.
Meanwhile, if you want to find out the probability of your death due to coronavirus, you must checkout www.solenya.org/coronavirus
This stimulation has a total of nine parameters- age, preconditions, social contact, hygiene, gender, health services, climate, population infection rate and infection fatality rate.
The age is put into brackets of 0-9,10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80+. The paraments takes into consideration that coronavirus becomes substantially more dangerous with age, while children seem to have an extremely low fatality rate. The second parameter - preconditions - takes into consideration preconditions such as heart disease, lung disease, compromised immune system, and diabetes.
The authorities have advised to maintain a minimum social contact for which cinema halls, malls, gyms, museums and other places which attract crowds, have been shut. The third parameter takes this into consideration. You can select whether your social contact is none, small, average, large and huge.
People have also been advised to wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, use sanitizers and not to touch things lots of people haved touched or may have coughed, sneezed, or spat on. Keeping this mind, you can judge your hygiene as good, average and poor. The next parameter is gender. The stimulation observes, "Males seem to be the slighter weaker sex on this one. There's been various proposals as to why, such as men smoking more, or having a different immune system, but the evidence is currently inconclusive."
The next parameter is health services, which could be rated as good, average and poor. You can judge in terms of extensive and accurate testing, additional treatment centers, supplemental staffing, and vital equipment such as respirators in your vicinity. It is observed that the virus spreads at a lower temperature. However, there is weak evidence that warmer, particularly warm humid climates, reduce the spread of the virus. Hence, selecting the climate as warm or cold is an important parameter. Population infection rate and infection fatality rate are the other two parameters.
Meanwhile, 137 patients have tested positive for coronavirus in India so far.
