'Can persuade Ghulam Nabi Azad to join BJP if...': Kuldeep Bishnoi on senior Congress leader's resignation

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi |

The Bharatiya Janata Party came in support for Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter blamed Rahul Gandhi for his exit from Congress. BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi commenting on Azad's resignation said that it won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode.

Bishnoi also welcomed Ghulam Nabi Azad to join BJP saying if the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party.

"It won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego....Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress reacts on Nabi's resignation:

The Congress called the senior leader's resignation "unfortunate" and termed the timing "awful", saying it has come at a time when the party is engaged in combating the BJP on various issues.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad was a senior leader of the Congress. It is saddening that when the party fighting against inflation and polarisation, he decided to quit.

"It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment," the Congress said.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad.

Azad resigns:

Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen several stalwarts bid adieu today.

In a five-page no-holds-barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, that comes ahead of the crucial party elections, Azad said he was leaving with a "heavy heart".