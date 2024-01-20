'Can Anyone Be More Corrupt Than Gandhi Family?': Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Most Corrupt CM' Jibe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took to social media site X to hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. During a public meeting on Friday, Gandhi said Himanta Biswa Sarma is the "most corrupt CM" in the country and could "teach corruption" to other BJP chief ministers.

Responding to the Gandhi scion's statement, Sarma wrote on X, "Anything abusive , that comes from the so called Gandhi family, I consider it as a blessing. Because this gives me the energy to fight against a family which considers itself to be the most powerful. But I want to ask only one thing , can any one be more corrupt then the Gandhi’s? - Bofors Scam, National Herald Scam, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the escape of Anderson, 2G scam, Coal Scam, etc (the list is huge and it goes on & on )"

On Thursday, during the inaugural day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam, Gandhi mounted a similar attack against Sarma. "Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Yatra," Gandhi said.

Gandhi family most corrupt, use duplicate name: Sarma

Hours after Rahul leveled corruption accusations against Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Chief Minister responded on Thursday, labeling the Gandhi family as "the most corrupt" in the nation.

"According to me, the Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country," Sarma remarked, as reported by the news agency PTI. He additionally claimed that the Gandhi family is using a "duplicate" name.

"They are not only corrupt but also duplicate. Their family name is not even Gandhi, (but) they are carrying their duplicate names. I can catch if someone carries a duplicate license, but I don't know what happens if one carries a duplicate title. That is why they are roaming," Sarma elaborated.

Sarma does whatever PM says: Gandhi

In a continued attack against Sarma on Friday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the BJP leader "does not work for Assam and does whatever (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi orders." He accused the Assam Chief Minister of "only looting public money under the guise of hatred."

"But the power of money can never defeat the power of the people of Assam," he added.

BJP, RSS want to run country from Delhi: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the BJP and RSS endorse the idea of governing the country centrally from Delhi. Speaking to the audience in Lakhimpur, he expressed, "The BJP and RSS believe that Hindustan should be governed from Delhi, with one language and one leader. We disagree. Assam will not be governed from Delhi; it will be governed from Assam."

Gandhi resumed the second day of his Yatra in Assam, covering Majuli and Lakhimpur districts. After a night halt at Gogamukh, he is set to proceed to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The Yatra is planned to traverse 6,713 km over 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, concluding in Mumbai on March 20.