Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case

Former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to former state education minister Partha Chattopadhyay in a cash-for-job scam.

Chattopadhyay who has been behind bars since July 23, 2022, has already been granted bail in the other cases slapped on him by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the latest bail will make him eligible to come out from the jail after furnishing the bond papers.

Lawyers are of mind that formalities can only be completed once the courts reopen after puja vacations.

Bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh had asked Chattopadhyay to surrender his passport and also that he cannot change his mobile number till the probe is going on and cannot change the jurisdiction of the trial court.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that the investigation is still going on and is not over.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh however declined much to comment on the development.

CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, “This is bound to happen as after a certain point the accused will have to be given bail. This is part of the investigation.”