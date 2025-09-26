 Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCalcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case

Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case

Chattopadhyay who has been behind bars since July 23, 2022, has already been granted bail in the other cases slapped on him by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the latest bail will make him eligible to come out from the jail after furnishing the bond papers.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to former state education minister Partha Chattopadhyay in a cash-for-job scam.

Chattopadhyay who has been behind bars since July 23, 2022, has already been granted bail in the other cases slapped on him by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the latest bail will make him eligible to come out from the jail after furnishing the bond papers.

Lawyers are of mind that formalities can only be completed once the courts reopen after puja vacations.

Bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh had asked Chattopadhyay to surrender his passport and also that he cannot change his mobile number till the probe is going on and cannot change the jurisdiction of the trial court.

FPJ Shorts
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
Read Also
'2 Crore Sisters Have Become Lakhpati Didis, Out Of 3 Crore Target': PM Modi During Bihar Mahila...
article-image

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that the investigation is still going on and is not over.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh however declined much to comment on the development.

CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, “This is bound to happen as after a certain point the accused will have to be given bail. This is part of the investigation.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...

Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA For 6 Months In Parts Of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh &...

Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA For 6 Months In Parts Of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh &...