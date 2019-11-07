Cabinet approves MoU between India, Switzerland on climate change

New Delhi: Concerned over environmental degradation, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Switzerland on technical cooperations in the field of climate change.

The MoU was signed in Switzerland on September 13. The Cabinet said that environmental degradation afftects the socially and economically disadvantaged more heavily than the better of sections of the society. "Any effort at thwarting environmental degradation would lead to environmental equity in the sense of availability of sound environmental resources to all sections of the society," it said.