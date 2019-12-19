CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru for 3 days; schools, colleges to remain shut in Kalaburagi

"No bandh will be allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and also to maintain law and order, communal harmony in the city," Nagaraj said. His comments came after a bandh was called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday said that Section 144 will be imposed throughout Bengaluru including rural district from today for the next three days.

"No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from Thursday morning at 6 am," Rao said. Meanwhile, Dharwad District Commissioner said that Section 144 has been imposed in the district from 10 pm of December 18 to 12 pm of December 21 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).