CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad arrested by Delhi police for arson

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday for arson and rioting during demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital.

"We have arrested him for arson and rioting, damage to public property, unlawful assembly and causing grievous hurt. He was leading the mob," said a senior IPS officer. The Bhim Army protest started after the Friday prayers at around 1 p.m. and Azad was present in the march. However, when the police tried to detain him, supporters took him away. Thereafter, he had been playing hide and seek with Delhi Police sleuths which finally managed to arrest him.