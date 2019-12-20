CAA protests: 6 dead, vehicles torched as violence engulfs UP

The widespread violence which gripped India's most populated and politically significant state-Uttar Pradesh-on Thursday taking one life, spread further on Friday killing six more persons and injuring about 50 cops in violent clashes, the government officials say.

However, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing. "We did not shoot even a single bullet," he said, even as another officer claimed that "if any firing happened, it was from the protesters' side".

Violent clashes were reported across 15 districts of the state after the Friday prayers, with thousands defying statewide prohibitory orders to protest against the amended citizenship law.