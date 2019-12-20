CAA protest Updates: Internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 2

Respect India's democratic institutions; will continue to observe parliamentary discussions: US State Dept
The United States respects India's democratic institutions and will continue to observe the active political debate, parliamentary discussions, and the protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.
"We are seeing the active political debate, the discussions in Parliament, the protests by people who are espousing their views on that law. We are also fully aware that there is a judicial process that's underway," the official said.
"And we respect India's democratic institutions and India's democratic practices, and we will continue to observe it on an ongoing basis,' the official added.
(Source: ANI)
Govt will take strong action against vandals, auction their property: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government will "avenge" the destruction of public assets during the protests over the amended citizenship law by seizing and auctioning off the property of those involved in the violence.
"There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country into fire," he said.
(Source: PTI)
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 21
Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 21, said Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.
The decision has been taken in order to prevent the possible misuse of internet to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the city and create further law and order situation.
(Source: ANI)
Bengaluru DCP singing National Anthem with protesters will give you the chills
In a unique way to convince protestors at Town Hall to leave the place and end their protest, DCP of Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore on Thursday sang national anthem over the public address system, making all protestor rise up from their place, who later agreed to culminate the agitation.
Shortly after the national anthem was commenced, people protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 vacated the place without any argument.
(Source: ANI)
JMI website hacked, later restored
The official website of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked on Thursday purportedly in support of the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, however, the website was later restored.
Various social media users on Thursday shared the screengrabs of the website, which was apparently hacked by someone claiming to be 'Dark Knight'.
The message posted on the webpage read, "Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students... Jai Hind!" However, the website was later restored.
(Source: ANI)
