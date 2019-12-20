CAA protest Updates: Internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 2

The United States respects India's democratic institutions and will continue to observe the active political debate, parliamentary discussions, and the protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

"We are seeing the active political debate, the discussions in Parliament, the protests by people who are espousing their views on that law. We are also fully aware that there is a judicial process that's underway," the official said.

"And we respect India's democratic institutions and India's democratic practices, and we will continue to observe it on an ongoing basis,' the official added.

(Source: ANI)