CAA Implementation: VHP Mobilizes Cadre To Assist Refugees In Obtaining Indian Citizenship

Lucknow: Following the Centre's notification of the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has directed its members to actively engage with refugees residing in various camps, primarily located in border states, to assist them in obtaining Indian citizenship.

VHP President Alok Kumar emphasized the importance of allaying the fears of refugees, facilitating their registration for citizenship, and ensuring their access to essential facilities enjoyed by all Indian citizens. "Many refugees, particularly persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, are living in deplorable conditions and require immediate assistance," he stated. Kumar underscored India's tradition of offering refuge, respect, and dignity to those facing hardships abroad and seeking shelter in the country.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed in December 2019 and subsequently approved by the President, was officially notified on Monday. However, it faced widespread protests across the country in December 2019, delaying its implementation. Opposition parties, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, criticized the law, labeling it as discriminatory.

Kumar highlighted the challenges faced by refugees who have obtained ration cards and Aadhaar cards but are yet to secure citizenship and voting rights. He emphasized the need for coordination with authorities to address these issues and integrate applicants into the mainstream for development.

According to sources, the 'Seva Dal' functionaries within the VHP have been instructed to deploy nationwide promptly to assist refugees in completing necessary formalities. A senior VHP leader noted that parishad workers have been involved in various camps for many years.

These camps, established over the past three to four decades in bordering states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and the Northeast, accommodate communities covered under the CAA, including Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, and Buddhists.

VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal revealed that nearly a dozen such camps exist in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). He emphasized the ongoing support provided by VHP workers in terms of food, medicine, and other necessities. With the notification of CAA rules, Bansal expects the relief process to expedite in the coming days.