'We Won't Implement CAA': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Terms It 'Entirely Unnecessary'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Tamil Nadu: A day after the Centre notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reiterated that the legislation will not be implemented in the State.

He argued that the CAA was against the interests of the minorities and the Sri Lankan Tamils, who have been living in camps in Tamil Nadu for several decades.

Stalin’s announcement is more of political import and technically he may not be in a position to stall the implementation of the CAA as the Centre has not given any powers to States to decide on this.

'CAA Is Not Necessary'

In an official release, Stalin said it was the opinion of his Government that this Act is not only entirely unnecessary but should be rescinded.

"So, the Government will not allow the implementation of the Act in Tamil Nadu," he said. The Tamil Nadu Government would not allow for the implementation of the CAA in the State in any manner whatsoever, he said, adding the State would also not allow any legislation that was against the unity of India.

According to him, the CAA rules went against the basic tenets of the Constitution and the welfare of the Indian people, besides, the multi-dimensional character of India and its secular character.

The DMK leader reiterated, We cannot but think whether the CAA has been notified now, keeping the elections in mind, and whether to divert people from the Supreme Court (electoral bond case verdict). In September 2021, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had adopted a resolution opposing the CAA.