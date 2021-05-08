Bypoll defeat: MP BJP suspends 6, gives notice to ex-minister

CWC meet on Monday

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has summoned a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday at 11 am to discuss the party’s poll rout, a day after she described it as disappointing and unexpected in her video conference with the party MPs on Friday. She talked of all priority now in fighting the coronvirus and hence the party leaders wondered why so much hurry in calling the CWC meet. They said Sonia wants to get out of her system the charges flying high within the party over the clear failure of her son Rahul Gandhi, who took over full control of the Assembly polls, including the selection of candidates and campaigners. —Our Bureau

first batch of 83 women in Army

New Delhi: The first batch of 83 women military soldiers from the Corps of Military Police Centre and School was inducted into the Indian Army at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Saturday. An attestation parade was held as a low-key event, observing all Covid protocols.

Kin get refuge in crematorium

Bhopal: At a time when images of relatives of Covid deads queuing up at crematori­ums are commonplace, a crematorium in MP’s Bhopal is giving temporary refuge to people who bring their loved ones to the city for treat­ment and lose them to the disea­se. While people are usually scar­ed to enter crematoriums and graveyards at night, Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat here has been prov­iding beds and meals to relatives of Covid patients, who perform the last rites of loved ones.

Lakshadweep wasting vax

New Delhi: Amid rising Covid-19 vaccine demands, wastage of the key injection has been a matter of grave concern for the government with reports of highest 22% wastage in Lakshadweep followed by Haryana and Assam. After Lakshadweep, Haryana account for the second highest state with wastage of 6.65% vaccine followed by Assam (6.07%), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) latest data said. Rajasthan has reported 5.5% wastage, Punjab 5.05% and Bihar 4.96%. Dadra and Nagar reported 4.93% vaccine wastage followed by Meghalaya (4.21%), Tamil Nadu (3.94%) and Manipur (3.56%).

O2: Lutyens Probe widened

New Delhi: Even as the recovery of over 500 oxygen concentrators from the famous eatries in Lut­ye­ns Delhi has been transfer­r­ed to the Crime Branch, several promi­nent people have come on the radar of the Delhi Police, including Navneet Kalra who owns 3 of those restaurants. The BJP has demanded strict action against people hoarding oxygen concen­trators and selling them on high prices amid the devastating sec­ond wave. As per sources, the oxygen concentrators were being imported from China since Oct 2020 for as low as Rs12,000 to Rs20,000 and were being sold via online portals and WhatsApp between Rs50,000 to Rs70,000. The police have recovered several WhatsApp messages the discuss­ing sale of concentrators.

Etawah safari: lionesses +ve

Lucknow: After 8 Asiatic lions had tested positive for Covid-19 at Hyderabad zoo, 2 lionesses have tested positive at Etawah Lion Safari in UP. Both the big cats Gauri and Jennifer have been placed in isolation. As per safari administration, the condi­tion of both lionesses is reportedly stable. Etawah Lion Safari Director KK Singh said both the lionesses had been suffering from fever since April 30. Blood and faeces’ samp­les of both the lionesses were sent for examination to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly on May 3. —Agencies