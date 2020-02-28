'But I stand rock solid behind YOU': Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra pens an open letter to PM Modi amidst 39 deaths in Delhi

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother, recently wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst the anti-CAA protests, riots and violence that has engulfed the capital.
Recently many Bollywood stars, Hollywood celebrities, and filmmakers also took to social media to condemn the Government and the Prime Minister in particular, labeling him as fascist and racist.
Madhu Chopra captioned the Twitter post as 'Vox Populi' a Latin phrase that stands for 'Voice of the people'.
The letter started with her stating to the Prime Minister how different segments of society stood against him owing to the massive death tolls, injuries, violence and religious clashes that are taking place in Delhi.
She mentions that the opposition is against you (Narendra Modi) and so are radicals, criminals, 'presstitues' (a term that references journalists and 'talking heads' in mainstream media who give biased and predetermined views), self-proclaimed intellectuals and also Pakistan. In one line, she calls Bollywood stars 'Bamboozled', which indirectly slams them for expressing their viewpoints and opinions on the grave matter.
Here is a picture of the letter she posted on Twitter:
At the end of the letter, she goes on to write that 'But I stand rock solid behind YOU'. She also adds, 'Because India needs YOU'. Moreover, she calls herself a common man and a Nationalist. In the entire letter, one can see her highlighting the word 'YOU', using uppercase characters, emphasising on it.
