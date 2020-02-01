'I thought it was a risk, but she carried it well': Madhu Chopra on Priyanka's Grammys outfit

When inquired about her response to the dress, Madhu Chopra admitted that in spite of the fact that she thought it was a ‘risk’, she felt her girl carried it off well. She said, “I loved her dress. She showed me the sample before she wore it. I thought it was a risk, but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed.”

Pee Cee expressed in a recent interview that she managed to avoid wardrobe malfunction with a low-cut dress, she expressed in a recent interview. She has also added that outfits have always fitted to her body, “ keeping malfunctions in mind." She continued: "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting.”

Chopra will be hosting a European-style festival celebrating music, fashion, and food - the Stella Artois Harbour de Stella in Miami, which is one of her upcoming gigs. There has been talks that she will be joining the ‘Matrix 4’ movie.

With inputs from Agencies.