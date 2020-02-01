'I thought it was a risk, but she carried it well': Madhu Chopra on Priyanka's Grammys outfit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, being the recent buzz of tinsel town, headlined for her risque Grammys 2020 outfit. The global actress's mother Madhu Chopra recently interacted with the media and opined on trolls attacking her daughter's couture choices.
Slamming the trollers, senior Chopra said, “I’m glad it (trolling) happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her terms. As long as she is not hurting anybody. It’s her body, she can do whatever she wants and she has a good one too. Praising her daughter for opting for the daring number and living life on her own terms, Madhu added, “I sent her a (picture) ‘It’s my life’. Whose life am I living? Yours or mine? I can do what I want with my life.”
Addressing those who took cruel jibes at PC and her outfit, Madhu shared her reason why she thought people were trolling. “Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind their computers with no joy in their life. I feel like they get attention by saying bad things, they don’t mean to say bad things, but they get attention. I don’t give much heed to the troller,” she said.
When inquired about her response to the dress, Madhu Chopra admitted that in spite of the fact that she thought it was a ‘risk’, she felt her girl carried it off well. She said, “I loved her dress. She showed me the sample before she wore it. I thought it was a risk, but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed.”
Pee Cee expressed in a recent interview that she managed to avoid wardrobe malfunction with a low-cut dress, she expressed in a recent interview. She has also added that outfits have always fitted to her body, “ keeping malfunctions in mind." She continued: "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting.”
Chopra will be hosting a European-style festival celebrating music, fashion, and food - the Stella Artois Harbour de Stella in Miami, which is one of her upcoming gigs. There has been talks that she will be joining the ‘Matrix 4’ movie.
With inputs from Agencies.
