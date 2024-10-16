Bus Full Of Policemen Collides With Truck In Dhamtari; 16 Jawans Injured, 2 Referred To Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A tragic accident occurred in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, in which a bus carrying police personnel collided with a truck, resulting in injuries to 16 personnel, four of whom are in critical condition. Two women officers who suffered major injuries have been referred to Raipur for further treatment.

The accident occurred while the policemen were returning to Sukma after completing a refresher course at Mana Camp in Raipur. These policemen were sent for training on September 28.

As per information received, the bus carrying around 20 personnel, all of sudden collided with a truck while trying to overtake it in Sambalpur area around 4 PM on Wednesday. It caused significant damage to the front side of the vehicle.

According to reports, the group left Raipur at approximately 1:30 PM and made a stop to have lunch before the accident.

Local villagers narrated that the collision was so severe that hearing the sound a sizable crowd gathered at the scene.

Traffic on one side of NH-30 was halted as a team from Arjuni police station responded to the incident. Efforts were made to clear the damaged bus and truck from the roadway, and the Sukma district police have been duly informed. The injured policemen are currently receiving treatment at Dhamtari district hospital.