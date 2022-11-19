e-Paper Get App
Bus carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturns; over 20 injured

All 44 pilgrims, traveling in the vehicle, were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials here said.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
Pathanamthitta (Ker), Nov 19 (PTI) Over 20 people including a boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in this district on Saturday.

Three persons, including the eight-year old boy who suffered critical injuries, were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College while 18 others were admitted to the general hospital here and the rest at the community health centre at nearby Perinadu, they said.

Police, fire department personnel, motor vehicle department officials, and the locals jointly coordinated a swift rescue mission, which reduced the gravity of the accident.

Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims.

She later said necessary treatment has been ensured for all those who suffered injuries.

Higher officials including District collector and District police chief also reached the spot.

