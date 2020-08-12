BurnolForAirAsia trends after YouTuber sends savage surprise to the airline; here's what happened

Here's what happened:

AirAsia was accused by the whistleblower pilot for breaking safety norms and taking the lives of the passengers for granted. Taneja was suspended by the airline company for bringing this into notice of the company. However, Flying Beast stood his ground and continued to disclose the company's malpractices with solid evidence.

His movement garnered massive support from the internet users who also filed an RTI to seek complete information from the aviation company.

However, after Taneja's hard work, Captain Manish Uppal (Head Of Operations) and Captain Mukesh Nema (Chief Of Flight Safety) were suspended by DGCA (Directorate General Of Civil Aviation) on Tuesday.

It was after this news that Taneja decided to send a savage box of surprise to AirAsia - a box full or burnol tubes.

"Sending a box full of this #SabKeLiye Please distribute properly. No cheating this time please @AirAsiaIndian #BurnolForAirasia," he tweeted.