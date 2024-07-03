Budget Session Of Rajasthan Assembly To Start From Wednesday | File

The budget session of Rajasthan Assembly will start from Wednesday. In this session, the Budget for the current financial year will be presented by the government on July 10. Along with this, some important bills are likely to be passed including pension to the prisoners of Emergency and fifty percent reservation to women in the recruitment of grade third teachers. This session being held after the Lok Sabha elections is also likely to be stormy.

The Budget of Rajasthan could not be passed in March because of the Lok Sabha elections. Only the Vote on Account was presented by the government. Now in the session starting from Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the full budget for the current financial year on July 10.

This session is being held after the Lok Sabha elections and is likely to be stormy as the opposition Congress and its allies fared better than expected by winning 11 out of 25 seats.

Some major issues like law and order situation in the state, water and electricity crisis during summer and NEET exam paper leak at the national level are likely to be raised by the Congress in the house.