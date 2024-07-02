Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Greenfield Airport In Kota, Aero City Project In Jaipur

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | PTI Image

Jaipur: Known as the coaching city of the country, Kota will soon get a Greenfield airport. Along with this, an aero city will be developed in Jaipur. The Rajasthan cabinet has approved this in its meeting held in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has given its node to the Civil Aviation policy of the state and the airport and aero city are the part of this policy. The airport in Kota will give a better connectivity to the thousands of parents and students who cone to Kota every year.

Briefing the cabinet approvals to the media, the Industry minister of the state Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the Civil Aviation policy focuses on the training and maintenance of aviation services and increasing the aerospace activities in the state. It includes three flying schools in Kishangarh, Jhalawar and Bhilwara, cargo facilities at some airports and restoration of aero strips across the state. The aero city of Jaipur will be developed near the existing airport.

Apart from the aviation policy, the cabinet has also decided to repeal the Gandhi Vatika Trust Act passed by the previous Congress government to operate the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Jaipur. The Law minister Jogaram Patel said that while reviewing this Act we found that extraordinary financial powers were given to the vice President of the trust. The cabinet has decided to repeal the Act run this museum under its control.