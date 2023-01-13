Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6, 27 sittings will take place during the 66-day session

Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, made the announcement on Friday. The Parliamentary Budget Session will begin on January 31 and go until April 6. 27 sittings will take place during the 66-day session, with a break from February 14 to March 12. According to tradition, the Union Budget will most likely be presented on February 1.

Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items. pic.twitter.com/IEFjW2EUv0 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 13, 2023

“Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items,” Joshi tweeted.

Final budget before general elections next year

The Union budget will be presented as the final full-year budget under PM Narendra Modi's government, before the national elections slated for 2024.

The Union minister said during the Budget session of 2023, the recess will be from February 14 till March 12 to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

According to sources, the session will go on from January 31 till February 13, with the recess in between and then the session will start from March 13 and carry on till April 6.

During the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Finance Minister will reply to the debate on the union budget.

During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus is on the discussion on the demands for grants for various ministries apart from the government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget, a money bill, is passed during this part of the session.

The work on the new Parliament building is being carried out as part of the Central Vista development. Those involved in the construction of the Parliament are confident that the second part of the Budget Session can be conducted in the new Parliament building During the last session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven bills were passed by the lower House of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha passed nine bills and the total number of bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session was nine.