e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBudget Session Live: Massive uproar in House as PM Modi begins his reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha
Live Updates

Budget Session Live: Massive uproar in House as PM Modi begins his reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha shortly, replying on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. You can watch the Live Proceedings below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on
08 February 2023 03:57 PM IST

"In her visionary Address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country": PM Modi in Lok Sabha

08 February 2023 03:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha shortly, replying on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. You can watch the Live Proceedings below

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Budget Session Live: Massive uproar in House as PM Modi begins his reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok...

Budget Session Live: Massive uproar in House as PM Modi begins his reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok...

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Jaysukh Patel of Oreva group sent to jail by sessions court after 7-day...

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Jaysukh Patel of Oreva group sent to jail by sessions court after 7-day...

Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament: 'If Hindenburg was in India, it would have faced UAPA'

Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament: 'If Hindenburg was in India, it would have faced UAPA'

Fourth IAF plane carrying earthquake relief assistance lands in Turkey; visuals surface

Fourth IAF plane carrying earthquake relief assistance lands in Turkey; visuals surface

Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani issue: it is a direct insinuation against PM Modi, objecting Kharge's...

Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani issue: it is a direct insinuation against PM Modi, objecting Kharge's...