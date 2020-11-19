BSP supremo Mayawati's father passes away at 95

Lucknow: The father of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati passed away at the age of 95 in Delhi.

A written condolence message issued by BSP national general-secretary Satish Chandra Mishra stated, "Shri Prabhu Dayal Ji, the revered father of former Chief Minister Mayawati ji, died at the age of 95. There is a prayer on behalf of all the functionaries of Bahujan Samaj Party, that the departed soul should be given peace and grief saturated family the power to bear this irreparable loss."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of BSP Supremo's father on Twitter.

"The death of Shri Prabhu Dayal Ji, father of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ms. Mayawati ji is very sad. My condolences are with Ms. Mayawati ji and the bereaved family. I pray Lord Ram to give the departed soul a place in his feet,” CM wrote in Hindi.