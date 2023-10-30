BSP Supremo Mayawati To Address 10 Rallies In MP Ahead of Assembly Elections 2023

BSP Supremo Mayawati | PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

More bad news, it seems, is in the offing for Congress working hard to regain power in Madhya Pradesh.

After the faux pas in handling Samajwadi Party regarding seat adjustment, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to pump in all the resources in MP assembly polls. While BSP has so far announced the name of its candidates on over 100 seats and forged alliance with the regional force Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the party supremo Mayawati has decided to begin an extensive tour of the state. The National coordinator of BSP and nephew of Mayawati, Akash Anand is already camping in MP and has addressed over two dozen worker’s conventions. In MP assembly polls BSP would contest 173 seats while GGP on 53. Both the parties have also forged alliance in Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Mayawati to address 10 rallies in MP

According to the BSP central office, Mayawati would campaign in MP from November 6 and address 10 rallies. Leaders of Gondwana Gantantra Party, ally of BSP will also accompany Mayawati during her campaign in MP. The BSP office in Lucknow informed that in the first phase Mayawati will stay in MP for five days during which she would be addressing two rallies every day. The president of MP State unit of BSP, Ramakant Pippal has been asked to make arrangements for rallies of Mayawati.

In the first leg of campaigning, BSP Chief Mayawati will visit five districts Niwadi, Chattarpur, Satna, Datia and Bhind. BSP Chief will be in Daita on November 10 and on November 14 she will be addressing rallies in Bhind and Murena. Besides, the BSP has also announced the name of its 40 start campaigners for the MP assembly polls. These include her brother Anand Kumar, Ramji Gautam, Akash Anand, Ramakant Pippal, Rustam Singh, DP Choudhury and others.

BSP confident of performing well on 3 dozen seats

BSP leaders in UP when asked about prospects in MP Polls, said that party candidates might perform well on three dozen seats. These seats are in Vindya, Chambal and Bundelkhand regions of MP.

Meanwhile the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav too has decided to reach MP next week. The Samajwadi party has so far announced the name of its 81 candidates for the MP assembly polls. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Dimple Yadav are likely to campaign in MP on at least two dozen seats.

