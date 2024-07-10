BSF Recovers 126 Drones, 150 Kg Of Heroin Along India-Pak Border In Punjab

Chandigarh: With the recovery of 126 drones and 150 kg heroin, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said its troops have significantly outperformed the previous year’s record in the first six months of this year.

The BSF mans the 553-km long varied, tough, and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab. In 2023, the BSF in Punjab captured 107 drones or UAVs coming from Pakistan. However, within a mere six-month span this year, the force has already recovered 126 drones or UAVs.

This highlights the enhanced capability and adaptability of the BSF troops in recognising and neutralising new threats, a task that was deemed highly challenging just a few years ago, said officials.

𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝟏𝟐𝟔 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟓𝟎 𝐊𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟔 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬



In a remarkable achievement, the troops of @BSF_Punjab have significantly outperformed their previous year's record in just the first six months of this year. In… pic.twitter.com/aGd9XUpvlu — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) July 10, 2024

About The Recoveries Made

Along with the 126 drones, the BSF has also recovered 150 kg of heroin and 18 weapons. Furthermore, the paramilitary force neutralized one Pakistani national and apprehended 21 Pakistani nationals attempting to cross the International Border. This exceptional performance underscores the dedication and efficiency of the BSF Punjab in safeguarding national security, it added.

Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, BSF men are guarding borders around the clock with unflinching dedication.