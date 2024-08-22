BSF Apprehends Bangladeshi National Attempting To Cross Indo-Bangladesh Border In West Bengal | ANI

Jalpaiguri: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi national near the Changrabandha Border Outpost (BOP) under Jalpaiguri Sector of North Bengal Frontier deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, the officials said on Thursday.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national has been identified as Masud Rehman (18 years old) and was trying to infiltrate India. "On August 21, 2024, at about 2205 hrs, troops of BOP Changrabanda under Jalpaiguri Sector of North Bengal Frontier deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal apprehended one Bangladeshi national Masud Rehman (18 years) S/o Late Azizul Rehman, R/o Vill-Kagjipara, PS-Gangachara, Distt-Rangpur (Bangladesh) while he was trying to cross border from Bangladesh to India," the release stated.

"On search, one mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The apprehended Bangladeshi National with a seized mobile phone was handed over to PS Mekhliganj," it stated.

Furthermore, anti-smuggling operations conducted by BSF North Bengal Frontier from 17 to 21 August 2024 led to the seizure of 19 Cattle, 2555 bottles of Phensedyl, Ganja-02 Kgs and other contraband items valued at Rs 9,38,548 preventing them from being smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border, the release stated.

BSF North Bengal Frontier remains committed to thwarting the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and maintaining the integrity of the border.

The Bangladeshi National has been handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

BSF and Meghalaya Police Apprehend Seven Bangladeshi Nationals and Two Indian Facilitators

Earlier on August 10, BSF troops, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian facilitators at a checkpoint, said BSF in a statement.

In view of ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, BSF Meghalaya has assessed and heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, adopting a multi-tier dominance strategy.

All the apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants with Indian facilitators were handed over to the concerned police station for further disposal and legal action, added BSF.