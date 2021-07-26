BS Yediyurappa resigns: From clerk to four-time chief minister, here's highs and lows of his career

From a government clerk and a hardware store owner, Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa became the chief minister of Karnataka four times, but never completed a full term even as he navigated the choppy waters of politics with all the tricks of the trade. This time too he was not allowed to complete his full term.

Yediyurappa’s tenure as CM includes seven days during his first term in November 2007; three years and two months from May 2008; for three days in May 2018, following the assembly polls, which was his third term; and finally for exactly two years since July 26, 2019, his fourth tenure.

He began his electoral politics as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times.

A diehard RSS swayamsevak, was born on February 27, 1943, at Bookanakere in K R Pet Taluk of Mandya district to Siddalingappa and Puttathayamma.