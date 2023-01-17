British home secretary Suella Braverman approves wanted arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's extradition

Newly-appointed British Home Secretary Suella Braverman | Wikimedia Commons

According to persons familiar with the situation, British home secretary Suella Braverman has authorised a reference made to her in this case, two months after a Westminster court in London ordered the extradition of wanted arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India. Bhandari now has 14 days to file an appeal in the high court against the extradition ruling, according to them.

The UK Home Secretary approved Bhadra's extradition last Thursday. He can still appeal to the top court, as per media reports.

“As I am satisfied that extradition is compatible with the defendant’s Convention rights, I must send this case to the Secretary of State [Braverman] for a decision as to whether the defendant is to be extradited. However, I only do so on the basis of the assurances that have been provided by the Government,” Snow said in his order.

Bhandari will be imprisoned in Tihar Jail

Bhandari will be imprisoned in a separate cell at Tihar Jail in New Delhi with access to healthcare while he is on trial in India, the Indian government promised during the extradition hearings.

Vijay Mallya's extradition was approved by the high court in April 2020, but it has been postponed because of "secret proceedings" of an unknown origin.

The extradition of wanted diamond tycoon Nirav Modi was mandated by a Westminster court in February 2021. His appeal was denied by the high court, which also barred him from appealing to the Supreme Court.

