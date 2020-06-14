'Bright young actor gone too soon': PM Modi mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The news of his suicide was confirmed by officials from Mumbai Police who said that the actor had passed away in his Bandra home on Sunday afternoon. A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that no suicide note has been found yet.
The news has been met with an outpouring of grief from netizens as hundreds took to social media platforms to condole the death of the talented actor.
Upon the news of his death, condolence messages and tributes from his fans, people from the political, Bollywood, and sports fraternities poured in on social media.
While people were still grieving the loss of actor Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Sushant's death comes as another blow to the industry.
Taking to Twitter PM Modi offered his condolences and described Sushant has a bright actor and said that he's gone too soon.
"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.
Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.
He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta", films "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.
Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)