 Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For Record 9th Time; BJP's Samrat Chaudhary & Vijay Sinha Sworn In As Deputy CMs
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath to Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Updated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar made history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of the eastern state for an unprecedented ninth time on Sunday. Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath to Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, namely Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, also took oath. 6 other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers in the Nitish cabinet.

The event also saw the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the governor, effectively ending the Mahagathbandhan government. He swiftly moved to stake his claim to form the government once again, garnering the support of 128 MLAs, comprising members of JD(U) and the NDA coalition.

