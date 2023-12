REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | Pixabay

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ladakh's Kargil tremors of which were felt in North India and parts of Pakistan

The tremor measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale took place at 3:48 pm, National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth surface, according to National Center for Seismology.



This is breaking news, more details awaited