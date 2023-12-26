Indian Navy's Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal Commissioned At Mumbai

INS IMPHAL | FPJ

INS Imphal, the indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Tuesday in a boost to its maritime capability amid China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region.

VIDEO | "The commissioning of INS Imphal is an example of India becoming 'Atmanirbhar' in the defence sector. I am confident that commissioning of INS Imphal will strengthen India's naval powers," says Defence Minister @rajnathsingh, speaking at the commissioning ceremony of 'INS… pic.twitter.com/b8cjR71GxP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

It is the first warship to have been named after a city from the Northeastern region, the approval for which was accorded by the President in April 2019.

The warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.