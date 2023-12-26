 Indian Navy's Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal Commissioned At Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Navy's Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal Commissioned At Mumbai

Indian Navy's Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal Commissioned At Mumbai

Indian Navy commissioned its latest stealth-guided missile destroyer 'INS Imphal' at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
INS IMPHAL | FPJ

INS Imphal, the indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Tuesday in a boost to its maritime capability amid China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region.

It is the first warship to have been named after a city from the Northeastern region, the approval for which was accorded by the President in April 2019.

Read Also
Indian Navy Deploys INS Mormugao After Drone Attack On Chemical Tanker MT Chem Pluto
article-image

The warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Navy's Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal Commissioned At Mumbai

Indian Navy's Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal Commissioned At Mumbai

Ayodhya Ram Temple: CPI-VHP Spar Over Mandir Event & Invite; 'Religious Programme Being...

Ayodhya Ram Temple: CPI-VHP Spar Over Mandir Event & Invite; 'Religious Programme Being...

Kerala Lottery X'mas New Year Bumper 2023-2024 BR-95 Ticket Rate, Prize Structure, Draw Date & Other...

Kerala Lottery X'mas New Year Bumper 2023-2024 BR-95 Ticket Rate, Prize Structure, Draw Date & Other...

'India Could Meet Same Fate As Gaza & Palestine If..': Farooq Abdullah Warns, Bats For Dialogue With...

'India Could Meet Same Fate As Gaza & Palestine If..': Farooq Abdullah Warns, Bats For Dialogue With...

UP: Sunbathing Or Sleeping? Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Tiger Resting On Gurdwara Wall In...

UP: Sunbathing Or Sleeping? Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Tiger Resting On Gurdwara Wall In...