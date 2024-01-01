 BREAKING: India Declares Gangster Goldy Brar As Terrorist Under Unlawful Activities Act
Gangster Goldy Brar is the prime accused in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Goldy Brar |

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared Satwinder Singh, alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Gangster Goldy Brar is the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The rapper was shot dead in Mansa district last year after which Brar was named as its mastermind by Punjab police.

"Goldy Brar backed by cross-border agencies and was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

Goldy Brar, who is based in Brampton, Canada, is associated with banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International," the MHA release stated

More details to follow...

article-image

