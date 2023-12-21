BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Gopaldas Building Located On Barakhamba Road In Connaught Place; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Fire broke out in Gopaldas building located on Delhi's Barakhamba road in Connaught Place on Thursday (December 21). Fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire reportedly broke out on the 8th floor of the building.
Visuals of the fire surfaced on social media and was shared by users.
The visuals showed plumes of smoke coming out of the building.
It is not clear if people are stuck inside the people or were evacuated at the time of fire. However, firefighting operations are underway to douse the fire.
Notably, a fire incident took place in the same building in October 2016.
(This is breaking news. More details awaited)