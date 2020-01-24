Brazilian President arrives in India on his four-day visit, as Chief Guest at Republic Day parade

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Friday arrived here on his four-day visit to India.

The visit of Brazilian President, who is the Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade, is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

It was reported on January 24 that Bolsonaro will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen.

The second day of his visit is packed with several engagements, including his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will subsequently be followed by the exchange of agreements between India and Brazil in different fields.

Brazilian Ambassador to New Delhi Andre Aranha Correa do Lago had told ANI on Tuesday that the two countries would ink over 15 agreements and launch a plan of action for the strategic partnership during Bolsonaro's visit.

"We are going to exchange more than 15 agreements with the government and institutions. We are also going to launch a plan of action for our strategic partnership. We want to make our strategic partnership more dynamic. The plan of action will be launched by the two leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bolsonaro)," the Ambassador had said.

Andre had also said that the focus of the visit would be on strengthening bilateral relationships in the fields of energy, agriculture, and defence.